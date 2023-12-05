AEW gets a much-needed boost with a former WWE star's return

A former WWE and current AEW star has proven to be a major improvement when it comes to the ratings of AEW Collision after the recent decline from the past few weeks.

The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, who made his in-ring return in a match in the Continental Classic Tournament against Eddie Kingston this past week on Collision after suffering a broken orbital bone in October. The American Dragon has brought a lot of eyes with him as AEW Collision had a major boost in the ratings.

According to a recent report by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the December 2nd episode of Collision was watched by 451,000 viewers, which is significantly up from the November 25 episode, which had 317,000 viewers. This is also the highest viewership for Collision since October 27, 2023.

The show also reportedly recorded a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 48 demographic which is a major improvement as compared to last week's rating, 0.09.

AEW star Bryan Danielson hints at following the footsteps of Ric Flair in wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is a major name in professional wrestling. The Nature Boy recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW. However, a fellow AEW star, Bryan Danielson, recently made some comments while mentioning Flair's name.

Speaking with Maggie & Perloff, Bryan Danielson was asked if he would compete till he's almost the age of Ric Flair, to which he stated:

"I could picture myself out there, and when I say this is kind of my last — this is my last year as a full-time wrestler. I can’t envision ever stopping, and I think Ric Flair sees it the same way."

He further added:

"It’s such an incredible experience to go out there and do it. I’m getting to the point where my body’s breaking down a little bit. I can’t do it full-time at the level that I would like to, but I would still like to get out there every once in a while and just do it. It’s one of my life’s passions, you know what I mean? It makes me feel alive. So, yeah, I mean, I could see myself out there at 74, just being like, 'Ahhh! Come on!'" [H/T:PostWrestling]

