"It was very warranted" – WWE legend reacts to Bryan Danielson's role in CM Punk's AEW exit

Bryan Danielson recently confirmed he was part of the disciplinary committee that fired CM Punk from AEW in September. On the latest episode of his podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained why Punk's exit must have been warranted.

On August 27, The Best in the World allegedly got involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. A week later, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Punk's contract with the company had been terminated.

Nash said on Kliq This that AEW firing Punk was likely the right call if someone as smart as Danielson was involved in the decision:

"If anybody knows Bryan, you couldn't pick probably a more level-headed guy in the locker room than Bryan. When it's Bryan that makes a decision, it's like, 'Wow.' So, obviously, it was very warranted." [1:17:22 – 1:17:59]

Last week, Danielson was asked on the Maggie & Perloff Show about his role in Punk's exit. The AEW star clarified that he was not in charge of the committee. However, he was among the people who decided whether his former in-ring rival should stay or leave.

Kevin Nash's thoughts on Triple H hiring CM Punk

On November 25, CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. The moment was made even more surprising due to Punk's past issues with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Kevin Nash, a long-time friend of Triple H, is happy to see The Game doing things his way since replacing Vince McMahon in 2022:

"It's funny now that Vince has taken a backseat with this whole thing. I see Paul [Paul Levesque, Triple H's real name], he owns it now. He has ownership of that company. As far as he is creative, his demeanour, his pacing. He is in complete control of that situation." [1:18:39 – 1:19:14]

Nash also recalled why a major change was made to his brief WWE storyline with Punk and Triple H in 2011.

What do you make of CM Punk's WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.