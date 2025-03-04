AEW heavyweight responds to fan manifesting a Big Bill beatdown

A fan of Big Bill recently took to social media and voiced the desire to see Big Bill dismantle an AEW heavyweight. The star in question, Powerhouse Hobbs, has now responded to the post, seemingly confident of his chances against the former WWE Superstar.

The ongoing hostilities between the two behemoths stemmed from Hobbs's win against Bill's stable, The Learning Tree, during a massive 12-person tag team match on Collision: Maximum Carnage 2025. The stable leader, Chris Jericho, then instructed The Redwood to make an example of the former TNT Champion, leading to a violent brawl at Daily's Place towards the end of January.

Hobbs and Bill finally clashed in a Street Fight on the February 19, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite. The brutal bout ended when The Embodiment of Willpower tossed the near-seven-foot giant through a table covered in barbed wire, preventing the latter from getting to his feet before the referee's ten count.

A user on X/Twitter was seemingly not a fan of the aforementioned outcome and shared a post stating his wish to see Big Bill overpower and incapacitate Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter did not take long to react to the post, and his remark suggests that he is self-assured about holding his own against the erstwhile Big Cass.

"😂😂😂 and people in Hell want ice water," wrote Hobbs.

It remains to be seen if another singles match between Hobbs and Bill will be in the cards for upcoming AEW television.

Powerhouse Hobbs now has an ally against The Learning Tree in AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs is not the only wrestler with a bone to pick lately with Chris Jericho and his acolytes. Bandido has had The Nueve in his sights since his return last year and then again last month, and recently teamed with The Outrunners to defeat The Learning Tree at AEW-ROH Global Wars.

The Most Wanted star challenged Jericho for the ROH World Title on the February 22 episode of Collision, having earned the shot by pinning the champion in Australia. Unfortunately, the luchador failed to dethrone the former JAS leader, who retained his belt with a counter to the 21 Plex.

This past Saturday, however, Bandido bounced back to winning ways, as he teamed with Will Hobbs to defeat Jericho's lackeys Bryan Keith and Big Bill in tag team action.

