AEW star Chris Jericho continues his reign of terror

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 23, 2025 04:24 GMT
Chris Jericho AEW
Chris Jericho is a WWE legend (Image source: AEW on Facebook)

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho's reign of terror continued after his win on Collision. Jericho has been holding the gold for months.

Ad

In the main event of this week's AEW Collision, Chris Jericho defended his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bandido. Since his return at Final Battle 2024, the masked star has been feuding with Jericho. Fans were hoping to see the upstart dethrone The Demo God, but that didn't happen.

In the title match, Bandido seemingly gave it his all. However, the 29-year-old star came up short, as Jericho managed to retain his title with a roll-up victory after countering the 21 Plex. With the win, Jericho's reign of terror with the Ring of Honor World Title continued.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Jericho won the ROH World Championship for the second time in his career in October 2024. Since then, he has defeated some prominent stars, including Matt Cardona and Tomohiro Ishii. Fans who were hoping to see Bandido win the gold on Collision might be disappointed.

It will be interesting to see whether the story between Bandido and Jericho will continue on AEW and ROH programming. Will the two lock horns in another title match? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी