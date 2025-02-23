AEW star Chris Jericho continues his reign of terror

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho's reign of terror continued after his win on Collision. Jericho has been holding the gold for months.

In the main event of this week's AEW Collision, Chris Jericho defended his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bandido. Since his return at Final Battle 2024, the masked star has been feuding with Jericho. Fans were hoping to see the upstart dethrone The Demo God, but that didn't happen.

In the title match, Bandido seemingly gave it his all. However, the 29-year-old star came up short, as Jericho managed to retain his title with a roll-up victory after countering the 21 Plex. With the win, Jericho's reign of terror with the Ring of Honor World Title continued.

Jericho won the ROH World Championship for the second time in his career in October 2024. Since then, he has defeated some prominent stars, including Matt Cardona and Tomohiro Ishii. Fans who were hoping to see Bandido win the gold on Collision might be disappointed.

It will be interesting to see whether the story between Bandido and Jericho will continue on AEW and ROH programming. Will the two lock horns in another title match? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

