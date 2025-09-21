AEW icon Bryan Danielson drops a major Mercedes Mone bombshell

Bryan Danielson has just made a bold claim regarding Mercedes Moné's current dominant run in AEW. He compared her to another legend in the wrestling world who was also a belt collector.The CEO currently holds 9 belts, eight of which come from companies around the world, and the ninth one is the commemorative belt for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner. She has been on an impressive run since joining AEW, as she has only taken one singles loss, this being to Toni Storm.A few weeks ago, Mercedes Moné claimed that she was going after Ultimo Dragon's record in 1996 of holding 10 belts at once. Earlier tonight, during the All Out Zero Hour pre-show, Bryan Danielson made a bold claim about this. He believed that Mercedes' current run was already better than the Japanese legend's run almost three decades ago. &quot;I actually think in comparison to the wrestling landscape. Mercedes Mone in 2025 is better than Ultimate Dragon in 1996.” Danielson claimed.The American Dragon was vocal about being impressed with Moné and the work she put in to not only show up for AEW but to be able to compete against various talent from all around the world.Bryan Danielson also talked about Randy Orton earlier todayDuring the Zero Hour show, Bryan Danielson also talked about another top star on the roster in Kyle Fletcher. He even compared him to WWE icon Randy Orton, and how they have several similarities in terms of their career trajectories.Danielson discussed how, at 26 years old, The Protostar was doing the same things as Orton when he won the world title at 24. He praised the Apex Predator, as he was still performing at a high level despite being in the industry for already two and a half decades.&quot;Look at Randy Orton, who is the youngest WWE champion in history, right? And, here is still, he is still competing at a super high level.&quot;Tony The Wrestling Nerd @WrestlingNerd00LINKBryan Danielson namedropping Randy Orton and WWE at #AEWAllOut Zero Hour here...Bryan Danielson has taken a step back from wrestling and has put his focus on being a commentator, a mentor, and representing AEW in other ways besides being an in-ring competitor. It is unclear if he will ever compete again, but at least for now, he seems to be passionate about his new role within the company.