Former AEW Champion suddenly name-drops Randy Orton during AEW All Out Zero Hour Show

A former AEW World Champion was a significant part of All Out 2025. In doing so, he namedropped his former WWE rival, Randy Orton, who is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling.At the Zero Hour show before the main All Out 2025 pay-per-view, current commentator Bryan Danielson hosted alongside Renee Paquette and RJ City. The trio discussed one of the top bouts scheduled for the event, pitting TNT champion Kyle Fletcher against Hangman Adam Page for his AEW World Championship.Amidst the panel discussion, Danielson namedropped his storied rival and current WWE superstar, Randy Orton. He mentioned The Viper's historic feat of being the youngest WWE champion in history, winning the title at 24 at the WWE SummerSlam 2004 event. Danielson seemingly drew comparisons of him to the young Kyle Fletcher. After all, The Protostar also achieved a similar accolade to Orton, winning a major championship at 26, and has a progressive career ahead of him.&quot;Look at Randy Orton, who is the youngest WWE champion in history, right? And, here is still, he is still competing at a super high level.&quot;Bryan Danielson gave his take on whether AEW and WWE can work togetherBefore the All Out 2025 event, Bryan Danielson also gave his honest opinion on a possible future collaboration between WWE and AEW. He acknowledged that his boss, Tony Khan, had an open mindset about such partnerships and did not rule out the possibility despite WWE's motive to put All Elite Wrestling out of business.“Tony Khan has a collaborative mindset. Where we’re at right now, it seems more like WWE is trying to put us out of business rather than wanting to go into business. The landscape of wrestling has changed so much in the last six or seven years that I would never say never.- [H/T WrestlePurists]For now, All Out 2025 and WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE are taking place on the same day. So, it remains to be seen which show will reign supreme in professional wrestling.