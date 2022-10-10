"I don’t have sympathy for talent who are frustrated" - WWE legend comments on AEW's internal struggles amidst Tony Khan's decision to not grant releases

AEW President Tony Khan has rumoredly decided that he won't be granting any stars their requested releases. A WWE legend has now commented on the situation, giving unutilized stars some advice while slamming others.

According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter rumor, Tony Khan will opt to let the stars' contracts expire and not utilize them instead of allowing them to jump ship. While some fans have slammed the rumors, Bryan Alvarez notably stood by Khan's apparent decision.

During the most recent episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, WWE legend Eric Bischoff had some uplifting advice for underutilized AEW stars.

“Be ready for your opportunity. Injuries are a thing. Contract issues are a thing. HR issues are a thing. Just because you’re at the bottom of the card or you’re not getting as much television time as you think you deserve, keep your nose to the grindstone. You’re getting paid good money and you’re not on the road 300 days a year," Bischoff said.

However, the former RAW General Manager had very little empathy for the disgruntled star, who he vehemently slammed.

"I don’t have sympathy for talent who are frustrated. How many people in the world would do anything to change places with you? And guess what? They wouldn’t be b*tching about how much TV time they’re not getting.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

While AEW seems to be experiencing a surge in unhappy wrestlers as of late, this isn't uncommon in the industry. Another veteran recently suggested an interesting way for Tony Khan and Triple H to navigate their joint internal issues.

A wrestling veteran believes that Tony Khan could have avoided the internal issues in AEW had he acted sooner

While the roster features a significant number of talented stars, it has unfortunately been described as "bloated" by many fans online. While some of the criticism was once brushed off as bad faith today, a number of unhappy stars told a different story.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran claimed that Tony Khan allowed the AEW backstage issues to pile up.

“He hasn’t done housecleaning in three years. A couple of the people that really f**ked up bad like that f**king Jimmy Havoc and [Joey Janela] and whatever they were allowed to matriculate out.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

While some might agree with Cornette's take, Tony Khan seems to be opting for something further from WWE's usual approach. But is this worsening backstage relations instead of providing a better workplace?

