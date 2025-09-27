AEW issues a statement after MJF announces he will be gone for a while

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:32 GMT
MJF might be gone from AEW for a while. (Image via X/@AEW)
Former AEW World Champion MJF had been going through a tough spell since August. He was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate to start the month before losing his shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. He then lost the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico at the 92nd anniversary show of the promotion and subsequently lost to Mark Briscoe at All Out 2025.

Following so many painful losses and lows, the Salt of the Earth announced on this week's episode of Dynamite that he'd be going away for a bit of time. He announced that he would be taking a leave from the show, and his words hinted that he would return with a different character once he's back.

After MJF made his announcement earlier in the week, the official Twitter [X] page of the promotion made it official. They reported that the former World Champion has made a significant promise for when he returns to the company, although the timeline of his return remains unclear.

"@The_MJF has made quite the promise for when he returns to AEW ..." AEW posted.
MJF is one of the company's four pillars and is an extremely over wrestler, thanks to his superior mic skills and character work. However, ever since losing his 'Triple B', it seems like the superstar has lost some of his previous stardom, so this break might be the thing he needs to get back to the top of the pyramid.

AEW co-founder heaps praise on MJF following All Out 2025

AEW co-founder and President Tony Khan put on a spectacular event last weekend with many matches worthy of stealing the show. One such match was the Tables N' Tacks match between MJF and Mark Briscoe, which proved to be one of the most entertaining ones of the night, following which Tony Khan heaped praise on the former World Champion.

"I have a lot of respect for what he did to have two amazing matches in two different countries. Incredibly, to go from Mexico, be an arena in Mexico City, and then to go to Toronto, and in less than 24 hours to have two amazing matches, wrestling Místico for the CMLL World Title, and then wrestling Mark Briscoe in this Tables N' Tacks match at AEW All Out. It's amazing. I think MJF, even though he's not a great person, when MJF focuses on the wrestling, I do think that's when he's at his best," he said.

MJF pulled off double duty on the All Out weekend, drawing praise from many personalities in the wrestling business. The Salt of the Earth has gone to get some much-deserved rest now, and it seems like he'll be back as a completely new version of himself, and that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy.

