AEW issues a statement after The Young Bucks lose all their money in gambling

The Young Bucks are one of the most influential tag teams in all of wrestling. Not only are they AEW Executive Vice Presidents, but they have also held the company's tag team titles three times. Nick and Matt Jackson lost their EVP titles in kayfabe after getting defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a tag team match at All In: Texas. They have faced immense humiliation on weekly shows and pay-per-views since this loss. The production team intentionally messes up their entrances and names to annoy them. On this week's Dynamite, The Young Bucks intended to have a grand entrance to celebrate the weekly show's sixth anniversary. They went to gamble in a casino and, unfortunately, lost all their money. Not only did the former tag team champions receive 'jobber' entrances again, but the company humiliated them with an insulting name tag during their entrance. AEW called Nick and Matt Jackson, 'The Broke Bucks', and also revealed that they had zero bank balance. Furthermore, the promotion released a statement on X stating that the brothers are suffering the consequences of their actions. The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson explains the difference between AEW and NJPW The Young Bucks were once huge names in NJPW. They held the IWGP Tag Team Championships twice and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships a staggering seven times. Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Ryan Droste of Sports Illustrated, Nick Jackson explained the difference between wrestling in AEW and the Japanese promotion. Nick said they have fewer obligations when they are performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling. &quot;I’d say the biggest difference for us wrestling for NJPW instead of AEW has to be less obligations. So when we wrestle for them, we only have to focus on being wrestlers. So it’s a lot easier for preparation,&quot; said Nick Jackson. The Young Bucks will definitely become AEW World Tag Team Champions again. Only time will tell when.