Best wishes to AEW star Swerve Strickland

By Karan Raj
Published Sep 30, 2025 13:28 GMT
Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's most accomplished stars, and today the Realest celebrates a personal milestone.

Swerve Strickland quickly became one of Tony Khan's most bankable stars after he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022. Through sheer hard work and perseverance, Strickland cemented his place among the top babyfaces in the company. The former AEW World Champion, who is currently on hiatus due to injury issues, was last seen competing at Forbidden Door 2025, where he challenged Kazuchika Okada for his Unified Championship in a losing effort. Earlier reports suggested that Strickland would be out until the start of the new year. Now, amid his absence, the Realest star has reached a personal milestone as he celebrates his 35th birthday today.

Commemorating the same, AEW's official handle took to X and posted a wish for their star.

"Happy Birthday! @swerveconfident."

Check out All Elite Wrestling's post on X below:

AEW star Swerve Strickland on when he realised WWE was wasting him

Before joining AEW, Swerve Strickland had a stint with WWE's NXT, but things didn't turn out that well for him in the Stamford-based promotion. In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, The Mogul revealed the moment when he felt that the sports entertainment juggernaut was misusing his talents.

"The one day I knew I was getting bullshi**ed around the PC was when I was there for, like, three or four months, and I got called to do 205 Live against Drew Gulak, who had the Cruiserweight championship... Got great praise in the back coming afterward. Charlotte [Flair], Bayley, Kofi [Kingston], Samoa Joe—everybody’s giving me crazy praise... I come back to the PC, and they’re trying to teach you arm drags again. I’m like, 'Get the f**k out of here with that," he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

As of today, Swerve Strickland remains committed to Tony Khan's promotion and self-admittedly has no plans of taking his talents elsewhere.

