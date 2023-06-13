AEW is just a "well-funded hobby," says WWE Hall of Famer

AEW's presence in the pro wrestling industry has been met with almost as much praise as criticism. Eric Bischoff believes that Tony Khan has no real understanding of pro wrestling and recently claimed it's all just a hobby for the billionaire.

Khan has received a ton of praise from some online and even won Dave Meltzer's Promoter of the Year, and Best Booker awards multiple times. However, his detractors are just as loud and have notably claimed that he doesn't know what he's doing.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helawni, Eric Bischoff compared Tony Khan's management of All Elite Wrestling to a "well-funded hobby."

"They have all the money in the world, which is a nice thing to have, but without vision and without a true understanding of the industry it’s just a really cool hobby. And that’s what AEW is for Tony Khan. It’s a hobby. It’s a really, really, really well-funded hobby that we all get to watch and participate in on television." [10:12 onward]

All Elite Wrestling's new show Collision might be launching this weekend, but beyond CMFTR's match, little is known about the show. According to a Fightful report, not even the commentary team has been finalized yet.

Eric Bischoff believes that AEW's decision to bring CM Punk back was yet another mistake

Collision's lack of ticket sales has been a cause for concern online, however, unlike his fellow nWo member, Kevin Nash doesn't think it's CM Punk's fault. The veteran even recently claimed that he always knew Punk would return to All Elite Wrestling in time.

Continuing in the same interview, Bischoff criticized the creative and strategic decisions AEW has made, notably the return of CM Punk.

"If you look at the creative, if you look at some of the strategic decisions they’ve made – look what they’re doing right now, look at the mess they’ve been in for the last six months with CM Punk! It’s ridiculous. And they’re bringing CM Punk back one more time – he’s not going to be good for the locker room." [10:37 onward]

Bischoff also claimed that CM Punk is not a draw and additionally, not as good as his fans and some of his peers believe he is. Despite these bold claims, fans will have to assess AEW Collision's success in order to know whether Eric Bischoff was correct or not.

