AEW legend sends a message to Will Ospreay following heartbreaking announcement

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:19 GMT
The former International Champion Will Ospreay received a heartfelt message from an AEW veteran following his announcement on Dynamite. It was Ospreay's first TV appearance since getting taken out at All In: Texas.

AEW legend Tony Schiavone has a message for Will Ospreay. During the All In 2025 main event, Ospreay arrived to confront the Death Riders but was brutally taken out instead. Claudio Castagnoli also attempted to break Will's neck with the steel chair as he got taken out on a stretcher. The Aerial Assassin returned after two weeks.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Will Ospreay addressed the crowd to reveal that he has had a neck injury for months and also has herniated disks, according to the doctors. Nevertheless, Ospreay is hopeful of returning to action by the Forbidden Door 2025 event in his home country of the UK next month.

After taking his interview in the ring, Tony Schiavone has a heartwarming message for The Aerial Assassin. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Schiavone wrote the following in honor of Ospreay:

"Listen up! @WillOspreay is the f’n man."
Former AEW World Champion named his tag team with Will Ospreay

At All In: Texas, Will Ospreay formed a tag team with the former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, to defeat The Young Bucks and take away their powers as the company's EVPs. Fans witnessed some great tag team chemistry between Ospreay and Swerve and want to see more of them.

Following Will Ospreay's emotional announcement this week on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland shared a heartfelt moment on the stage. Swerve also took to X after the show to give the following name to his tag team with Ospreay:

"Twin Blades."

While Ospreay is expected to be out of action for a few weeks, Swerve is currently feuding with the Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Fans will have to wait and see when the duo reunites in the ring again.

