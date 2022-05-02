AEW Legend shares unrecognizable picture of Ric Flair

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently posted an old photo of the Nature Boy Ric Flair via his Twitter handle,

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Flair has been in the wrestling business for close to 50 years. In his early days, The Nature Boy's appearance was drastically different from what most fans identify him with today. Ric was a heavyweight without stylish robes and long hair before he was involved in a plane crash in 1975.

The Natural posted an unrecognizable picture of the 16-time world champion, asking his followers to guess who the man was. Dustin's tweet features the former Evolution member flexing his physique.

"Can you guess who this legend is?"

Ric Flair was reportedly going to be a part of AEW

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer had reported that Ric Flair would be joining Tony Khan's promotion after he was granted his release from WWE.

There were also potential plans for Flair to be Andrade El Idolo's manager in AEW due to the latter being the fiance of his daughter, Charlotte Flair. However, none of these ideas ever came to fruition.

Since leaving WWE, he has made one appearance for AAA alongside the AFO leader. The legend also posted a training video featuring Jay Lethal inside a private ring which garnered diverse reactions from fans on social media.

"Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!”

Ric Flair is one of the most popular personalities in wrestling. He can still be a significant draw wherever he goes. It will be interesting to see if he ever joins the Jacksonville-based promotion.

