AEW legend Sting provides a major update on his immediate future

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting retired from in-ring competition at Revolution 2024. He and Darby Allin entered the pay-per-view as champions and successfully defended their title against The Young Bucks in a tornado tag team match. Even though The Stinger has hung up his boots, he's still an important name for the company. He is currently on his &quot;2025 or Never&quot; farewell tour, which includes meet-and-greet opportunities at numerous wrestling and comic conventions. Interestingly, a few hours ago, he provided an update on his next destination. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he will be there at FanX in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday. The annual multi-genre pop culture expo is scheduled to take place from 25th to 27th September 2025. &quot;Next up:@fanxsaltlake ! See you Saturday. #2025orNever 👊🏼🦂&quot; wrote the legend. Sting is currently 66. He is often considered one of the greatest of all time and is best known for his time in WCW and TNA. He held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship a staggering six times and won the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship twice. In Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, he held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship four times and the TNA World Tag Team Championship once with Kurt Angle. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting has no intention to come out of retirement In a recent interview with the Major Figure Podcast, the 66-year-old said that he has wrestled enough and he is not going to come out of retirement for one last match. &quot;I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting. I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right, one more match. I’m 66 now, enough is enough.” said the veteran. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]It will be interesting to see if The Icon changes his decision in the near future. Stranger things have happened in professional wrestling.