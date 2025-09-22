Predicting the entire WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Wrestlepalooza witnessed Stephanie McMahon as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The Undertaker arrived at ringside on his motorcycle to make the announcement, with Stephanie seated in the front row.

With one major name already confirmed for the annual event, more inductees will be announced before the festivities. The only issue is that Stephanie's announcement was likely made due to the ESPN/Wrestlepalooza connection.

The remaining inductees will probably be announced once 2025 turns into 2026. With that in mind, here are predictions for the rest of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

#5. Haku was a feared man

Stars like Koko B. Ware and Hillbilly Jim are members of the Hall of Fame. One name from the 1980s and 1990s who hasn't been inducted is Haku.

Haku was a member of the Heenan Family, and he teamed with Andre the Giant as the Colossal Connection. The duo won the WWF Tag Team titles from Demolition.

With his sons (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga) all currently in WWE, 2026 would be the ideal time to induct one of the most feared men in all of wrestling into the Hall of Fame.

#4. Mickie James is long overdue

Along with Melina, Trish Stratus, and Lita, Mickie James helped define a generation of women's wrestling in WWE.

While women didn't get the same opportunities as today's wrestlers, James and Stratus proved they were more than just eye candy like some of their contemporaries.

Hardcore Country won six titles in WWE and went on to revolutionize women's wrestling as one of TNA's most prominent Knockouts.

Her husband, Nick Aldis, is SmackDown's GM. With names like Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler in the Hall of Fame, James rightfully deserves a spot among them.

#3. Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker, WrestleMania 25

Officials started to induct individual matches recently, including Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13. The legends had the honor of receiving the inaugural WWE Immortal Moment.

In that match, Austin's refusal to give up got the fans behind him, ultimately establishing his anti-hero status in the industry. Another match featuring two of their contemporaries should get the honor in 2026.

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania 25 is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches of all time. It set the standard for matches during The Deadman's undefeated streak.

#2. The Hardyz could return to WWE soon

Matt and Jeff Hardy might currently be with TNA, but the legendary duo will probably finish their careers in WWE. Their deals with TNA will end in November, so they could easily come back at the Royal Rumble or later.

The Hardyz defined tag team wrestling with Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Both stars had successful singles careers, with Jeff winning major gold. The Hardyz are the current TNA Tag Team Champions, so if they lose the belts soon, it could mean they're on their way back to WWE.

#1. Bray Wyatt could join the Hall of Fame

Bray Wyatt was a once-in-a-lifetime performer whose time was cut short. The Wyatt Sicks are his legacy, and the timing wasn't right for his induction after his untimely passing.

It's been a few years, so 2026 would be a perfect time to immortalize one of the most creative stars of the current generation. Imagine the tribute that The Wyatt Sicks could pull off on SmackDown and at the ceremony.

There isn't a waiting period for inductees like there is for NFL players, so it wouldn't be surprising if the man who created The Fiend gets a spot among the immortals of the industry.

