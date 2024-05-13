AEW is "lucky" to have 40-year veteran, says Jim Ross; talks frustrations after leaving WWE for Tony Khan's company

  • home icon
By Roy DSilva
Modified May 13, 2024 12:16 GMT
Jim Ross speaks about his experiences in AEW and working with an AEW executive [Image Credit: AEW Youtube}
Jim Ross currently works as a commentator in AEW. (Image credits: AEW's YouTube)

Jim Ross' legendary career has seen several stints at various wrestling promotions. He has had multiple stints in WWE, from 1993 to 1994 and then from 1994 to 2013. He returned to the commentary box of the Stamford-based company for another stint, from 2017 to 2019. In 2019, he became one of the first wrestling personalities to sign with AEW.

JR has also worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Keith Mitchell, who has been a producer for over 40 years.

Mitchell's last stint was in AEW and recently departed from the company. Ross gave his thoughts about the former WCW producer working with AEW on Grilling JR with Jim Ross.

"We were lucky to have him. Nothing could happen in the truck, or on a live show that Keith Mitchell had not already experienced on multiple occasions. So, our team at AEW was lucky to have Keith come on board. He was invaluable. And I just think he was burnt out and I know his health was starting to bother him," he said. [From 02:28 to 02:56]

Ross has been with AEW since 2019 and has had some health issues that haven't allowed him to be as active as he would have wanted. He did call Sting's retirement match at AEW: Revolution in March 2024. On the same episode of the podcast Grilling JR with Jim Ross, he spoke about his initial thoughts on leaving WWE and coming to AEW.

"A little frustrating at times, but really not that much. I was left... allowed to do my own things, basically, I didn't have somebody in my ear telling me what to say every few seconds", Good Ol' JR said. [From 06:09 to 06:23]

Wrestling fans have long known about former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon having a direct line to WWE commentators and telling them how to go about announcing, something that Vince Russo has also confirmed during his interactions with media, terming it as a 'lunatic in the ear' experience.

Jim Ross thinks he might re-unite with Jerry Lawler

Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross called some legendary matches during WWE's Attitude Era and beyond. While Ross is now signed with AEW, Lawler recently announced his departure from WWE after three decades. Good Ol' JR has spoken about the possibility of them reuniting in the announcer's area.

"I don't think he and I have worked our last match together. I really don't believe that. I think somewhere down the road, if nothing else, that'll be an appearance," he said. [From 2:45 - 2:57]
Fans would be waiting eagerly for the two commentating icons to reunite, but it remains to be seen if they will do so.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR with Jim Ross and an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

