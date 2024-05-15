AEW makes a blockbuster announcement

AEW just made a massive announcement. This comes after the company recently announced a new show.

All Elite Wrestling's growth since its inception has been quick. The company has been adding new wrestlers and has created two more weekly shows to accommodate its massive roster. Within a few years of its launch, the company released a video game for consoles and mobile. The console game, titled AEW Fight Forever, didn't receive the praise the company would've hoped for, but that isn't stopping it from launching similar products.

The company just announced the launch of a brand new mobile game called AEW: Figure Fighters. According to the company's website, this mobile game "provides fans an animated environment to collect, play, and upgrade their favorite wrestlers."

The game is described as an "autobattler" format that allows players the chance to step into the ring as their favorite wrestlers and compete in one-on-one matches. As of now, Swerve Strickland, Chris Jericho, Kris Statlander, Darby Allin, and Toni Storm are confirmed to be in the game.

According to the website, this new game is available to players in the United States on both iOS and Android.

AEW just announced the launch of a new non-wrestling show

Over the years, All Elite Wrestling has grown to include two more weekly shows apart from Dynamite: Rampage and Collision. It now looks like a new show will join this lineup.

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that it will be launching a new show called "Meal and a Match," a non-wrestling show that airs on TBS' YouTube channel every Friday at 2 p.m. EST. The company announced on its social media handle that the first guest on this new show would be Eddie Kingston.

It remains to be seen if the company will continue to add more shows to its already extensive schedule.