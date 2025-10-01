  • home icon
  AEW makes a blockbuster announcement hours before special episode of Dynamite

AEW makes a blockbuster announcement hours before special episode of Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:06 GMT
All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019 [Image via AEW
All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019 [Image via AEW's Youtube]

AEW will be hosting a special episode of Dynamite tonight, and now, just hours ahead of the show, the Jacksonville-based promotion has made a blockbuster announcement.

Tonight marks the sixth anniversary of AEW's flagship show, Dynamite. The occasion is special because Dynamite has created some of the most memorable moments in pro wrestling history, not just in the promotion's history. Meanwhile, Tony Khan has gone all out to make the show as memorable as possible by booking a stacked card that includes Kyle Fletcher defending his TNT title against the recently returned Orange Cassidy, and the return of superstar Kenny Omega for a blockbuster trios match where he teams up with Brodido to take on Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks. Now, just hours before the show, the Jacksonville-based promotion has announced another major partnership with DC Comics.

Next week, Comic Con will return to New York, and ahead of the event, All Elite Wrestling and DC have teamed up for a special crossover edition. The preview will be available exclusively to fans attending NYCC. AEW officially confirmed this on X.

"AEW and @DCOfficial join forces for a groundbreaking comic book crossover that unites two powerhouse universes in a bold new storytelling experience, launching with a special preview edition available exclusively to fans at New York Comic Con. For more information, visit: https://allelitewrestling.com/post/dc-and-all-elite-wrestling-join-forces."
Toni Storm will return to AEW tonight on the six-year anniversary of Dynamite.

At All Out, Toni Storm lost her Women's World Title to Kris Statlander in a surprising turn of events. Since then, the "Timeless" one has been absent from the promotion's programming. However, it was recently confirmed that Storm will make a return at the sixth anniversary of Dynamite.

"This Wednesday, 10/1! 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max #[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show "Timeless" Toni Storm returns to Hollywood (Florida)! The Timeless One will make her first appearance since #[All Elite Wrestling]AllOut at the Dynamite 6th Anniversary, THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/1!" said the company's official announcement on X.

It will be interesting to see what Toni Storm will have in store for fans on Dynamite.

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

