AEW makes blockbuster debut announcement

AEW is on a hot streak of well-received and stacked television shows. Following one of the promotion's flagship programs making history, the Tony Khan-led company has announced the very first edition of a new upcoming event.

All Elite Wrestling just wrapped up Dynamite and Collision Spring BreakThru, a two-part TV special that aired live on April 16 and 17. The Wednesday-night show, in particular, reached a major milestone, becoming the longest-running pro-wrestling program in Turner Sports broadcasting history. The episode's loaded card, storyline progression, and much-acclaimed ending left audiences in Boston buzzing.

AEW returned to the MGM Music Hall on Thursday for Collision, presenting the previous night's fallout. With Spring BreakThru now in its rearview mirror, the Jacksonville-based promotion has announced a new television special scheduled for June 11. The company's X/Twitter profile has shared a graphic revealing that the show, titled Summer Blockbuster, will emanate from Portland and will seemingly be four hours long.

"PORTLAND! [All Elite Wrestling] returns with a 4-HOUR LIVE TV SPECIAL — #AEWDynamite Summer Blockbuster — Wednesday, June 11 at the @ModaCenter’s Theater of the Clouds! Premium seats: April 22 Presale: April 24 On sale: April 28."

June 11 falls on a Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if the four-hour block will consist of subsequent editions of Dynamite and Collision.

AEW has a huge international event planned for June

AEW has an eventful month of television planned for fans in June. The company will kick it off with Fyter Fest, followed by Summer Blockbuster, as discussed above. The week after that, the promotion will head to Arena Mexico for the very first time to host Grand Slam Mexico.

"As announced by @FOXSportsMX, [All Elite Wrestling will partner with @CMLL_OFICIAL to bring #[AllEliteWrestling]GrandSlamMexico to the historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18! This marks the first time an [All Elite Wrestling] event has ever been held in Mexico. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, April 26."

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for viewers of their product later this year.

