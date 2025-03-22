AEW makes huge announcement regarding 31-year-old star's immediate future

AEW has made a massive announcement regarding a 31-year-old’s immediate future. This will be interesting to watch as the new week kicks in.

There have been a lot of AEW stars that have taken the company by storm in the last few months, but one name that has exceeded expectations is Harley Cameron. Her rivalry with Mercedes Mone has put her in the spotlight in the Jacksonville-based promotion and she has not disappointed.

The Aussie last wrestled on the March 5 taping of Collision where she came out victorious against Tatevik Hunanyan. She has now been announced for Slam Dunk Sunday for Collision. The Jacksonville-based company took to X (fka Twitter) and tweeted about her return:

“#AEWCollision SLAM DUNK SUNDAY Immediately following the NCAA Tournament Coast to Coast on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax Harley Cameron in action! Catch @HarleyCameron_ in action THIS SUNDAY on Collision!”

Saraya reveals why she had to break up with Harley Cameron in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Saraya has revealed why she had to break up with rising All Elite star Harley Cameron and go her separate way. The duo were in a faction until a few months back.

Saraya was speaking with Sports Illustrated when she said:

“People love her. I'm like, 'I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I'm just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.' That's the idea that I wanted. I don't think we're doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back.”

It will be interesting to see how her plans of taking on Harley Cameron will come along, given that Tony Khan has to be on board with it. Either way, it's set up in a nice way and will be a good contest if it comes to fruition.

