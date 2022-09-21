"There's a severe lack of leadership" - Former WWE Superstar takes a shot at AEW in the wake of the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently took a shot at AEW for how the recent backstage scuffle has impacted the wrestling business.

AEW All Out 2022 will likely always be remembered for the backstage brawl and CM Punk's fiery media scrum.

Fans are currently still waiting for the internal investigation to conclude and to hear what might happen with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. AEW Producer Ace Steel was also caught up in the fight, and his fate is similarly still up in the air.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion noted that the brawl was bad for business.

"I'll tell you; it has people's interest. Everyone's probably going to tune in [to Dynamite], right? At the same time, from a business perspective, if it's real, there's a severe lack of leadership, and that, I feel, is all in wrestling," EC3 said.

The former NXT star continued, praising Triple H and NWA Owner and Smashing Pumpkins frontman, Billy Corgan.

"That's why I'm very happy for Triple H taking over his aspect because I feel he is a real, legitimate leader. In my short time with Billy [Corgan], I've noticed he's a real, legitimate leader," added EC3. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

EC3 recently commented on Triple H's shot against All Elite Wrestling, criticizing his former employer's decision to call NXT the "developmental brand."

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently commented on CM Punk's motives behind the AEW All Out media scrum

While fans have little idea about the exact details surrounding the post-All Out backstage brawl, CM Punk's media scrum rant was out there for all to see.

Some critics have called the former World Champion unprofessional for burying Hangman Page and The Elite, but others have tried to look behind and find his intentions.

During a recent episode of The Wrassingh Show by Wrasslinews, Kurt Angle briefly addressed the media scrum and Punk's speculated reasons.

"I don't know the whole situation with CM Punk. I'm not sure what occurred, why it occurred. I know he was pi**ed off about a promo that a guy did with him, you know there was a lot of heat in that situation," said Kurt Angle. [From 30:00 onward].

There's currently no word on when AEW will conclude their internal investigation surrounding the brawl.

However, the World Championship will be on the line tonight. Will CM Punk still remain with the promotion and will he finally have his chance to reign as the World Champion for an extended duration? Sounds off in the comments section below!

