AEW manager asks Bryan Danielson to fine 33-year-old former WWE star

Bryan Danielson has recently become the center stage for a back-and-forth verbal spat between two AEW stars.

The American Dragon has been a firm fixture for Tony Khan's promotion since making his debut at All Out 2021. Moreover, that presence has helped Bryan win over Khan, with the AEW President bestowing some backstage authoritative power on him.

Bryan has reportedly been in charge of a disciplinary committee, fining people in AEW based on social conduct in recent weeks. That prompted La Facción Ingobernable's manager, Jose the Assistant, to seek his help regarding Swerve Strickland.

Jose's comment on Swerve's backstage interview discussing the AEW Continental Classic about his dangerous driving skills started the entire fiasco. Strickland fired right back, taking a shot at him and his fellow teammate RUSH.

The AEW manager responded with a Bryan GIF on X and indicated that a possible fine was on the way for the former WWE star for his conduct.

"Oh yeah? Flipping me the emoji bird!? Take this FINE for that reckless swerving! #AEW 👮🏽‍♂️🚓🚨📢. @bryandanielson," Jose wrote.

Bryan Danielson is set to collide with his Blackpool Combat Club teammate in the AEW Continental Classic

Whether Bryan Danielson would fine Strickland based on Jose's plea is yet to be seen; the former WWE champion has his sights set on winning the ongoing AEW Continental Classic.

He defeated Brody King in the Blue League match. That victory meant that his next match would be against his Blackpool Combat Club teammate, Claudio Castagnoli, in the tournament. The match was set after Claudio defeated Andrade El Idolo.

The former WWE stars are known for their remarkable talent inside the squared circle. Furthermore, that can surely mean they would display one of the most exciting and exhilarating contests in the history of AEW. The match takes place on the upcoming edition of Collision.

