Former WWE United States Champion says he has 'unfinished business' with Claudio Castagnoli

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has been known to put down opponents in his legendary wrestling career. A former WWE United States Champion, whom Castagnoli defeated using a low blow, recently claimed that things are far from over between them. The name in question is Andrade El Idolo.

The Swiss star went head-to-head with Andrade El Idolo on the December 16 edition of AEW Collision in the Continental Classic tournament. However, the former claimed the victory thanks to a pair of much-evident low blows, and that seems not to have sat well with the former WWE United States Champion.

In a post-match interview, Andrade said he respects Castagnoli as a competitor but mentioned that they still had unfinished business to settle.

"Claudio I have respect for you, but after tonight we have unfinished business this is another inform me. This is only the beginning. I have one more much more Claudio. I come see you soon." [H/T Fightful]

Claudio Castagnoli set to face his Blackpool Combat Club member

While some underhanded tactics may have gotten Claudio Castagnoli the win over Andrade El Idolo, things would be very different for his upcoming match. On the same night, it was revealed that Bryan Danielson, who is Claudio's Blackpool Combat Club teammate, would be his next opponent.

Bryan defeated Brody King in the Blue League of the AEW Continental Classic tournament. With his win, the former WWE Champion is slated to battle Castagnoli in the next match of the competition.

Both stars share immense history with each other, from their days in AEW's rival competitor, WWE, to being members of the BCC. Furthermore, fans can expect one of the most physical and exciting matches when these two highly skilled athletes would step across from each other in the ring.

