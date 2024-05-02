AEW might have dropped an insanely clever long-term WWE reference on Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite saw an interesting turn of events, as former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland (Edge) seemingly referred to the Stamford-based promotion through his actions.

This week on Dynamite, Adam Copeland took on House of Black's Buddy Matthews as a part of his Cope Open challenge. The Rated-R Superstar successfully defended his TNT championship after pinning his opponent courtesy of his signature Spear.

Following the match, fans saw the former Edge tap into his dark side as he almost hit Buddy with a con-chair-to. Buddy Matthews is Rhea Ripley's fiance, and for those unaware, The Judgment Day star hit the WWE Hall of Famer's wife, Beth Pheonix, with a con-chair-to at Extreme Rules 2022.

Why did Adam Copeland choose to sign with AEW?

Adam Copeland was insanely popular in WWE and was one of the top stars in the promotion. But when his contract ended in September 2023, the former world champion parted ways with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The WWE Hall of Famer joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in October 2023.

In a recent interview on the Swerve City podcast, The Rated R Superstar clarified that he didn't leave WWE because of any issues or grievances. Copeland revealed he joined AEW only because he wanted to work with talents he'd never worked with.

''It's a blank slate, right, and that was the massively exciting part for me to come over to AEW, and that's not a knock on WWE at all. It's just, what else? Man, over there [in AEW] like 98% of the people over there I've never worked [with]. That's super exciting. That's challenging. That's a blank canvas. That's a blank slate to just try and create, so I look at; it's like, 'Okay, [Minoru] Suzuki one week, Penta [El Zero M] another week, [Matt] Cardona another week!' and just all over the place, which is so fun!" revealed Adam Copeland.

The reigning TNT Champion worked under the WWE banner for almost three decades. He was forced to retire in the early 2010s due to a severe neck injury. However, the former WWE Champion returned to the squared circle at Royal Rumble 2020. Edge's last match in the Stamford-based promotion against Sheamus was on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, which he won.

