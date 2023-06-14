AEW name debunks story about The Miz, claims it "never happened"

Amanda Huber, the widow of former AEW star Brodie Lee, recently took to Twitter to debunk a story that has been making the rounds on the social media platform regarding her late husband and WWE Superstar The Miz.

A user shared a screenshot of a heartwarming tale about Brodie Lee finding comfort in The Miz asking for his autograph during the early stages of his WWE career as Luke Harper. The story details how Lee was so upset that no one had asked for his autograph at a previous signing that he went home to his wife in tears.

Despite Wrestling Observer, a credible news outlet, being cited as the source for this story, it appears to be completely false. Amanda Huber acknowledged Miz's kindness towards her family but claimed this anecdote was fabricated.

"This is a super nice story but I’m 99.9% sure that this never happened," she tweeted. "I don’t ever recall saying any of this. Particularly the part of him coming home crying because that never happened. [The Miz] has always been wonderful to our family but I’m pretty sure this is fake."

Amanda @MandaLHuber



I don’t ever recall saying any of this. Particularly the part of him coming home crying because that never happened.



has always been wonderful to our family but I’m pretty sure this is fake. @kanovimack This is a super nice story but I’m 99.9% sure that this never happened.I don’t ever recall saying any of this. Particularly the part of him coming home crying because that never happened. @mikethemiz has always been wonderful to our family but I’m pretty sure this is fake. @kanovimack This is a super nice story but I’m 99.9% sure that this never happened. I don’t ever recall saying any of this. Particularly the part of him coming home crying because that never happened. @mikethemiz has always been wonderful to our family but I’m pretty sure this is fake.

How and why this story came to light is unknown. But it has since been debunked by the primary source in question, despite the touching sentiment it presents.

Cody Rhodes' subtle tribute to his former AEW co-worker at WrestleMania 39

Before his untimely passing in late 2020, Brodie Lee spent time in the AEW locker room alongside Cody Rhodes. In fact, The Exalted One defeated The American Nightmare to claim the TNT Championship and elevate the title to new heights.

Rhodes has since left AEW to join WWE but has not forgotten his old opponent. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. During his entrance, Cody gave his weight belt to a young fan in the front row.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The feels man. 🙂



#WWE #WRESTLEMANIA #WrestleMania39 Cody Rhodes gave his belt to Lil Brodie aka Negative 1 from the Dark Order aka the son of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper.The feels man. 🙂 Cody Rhodes gave his belt to Lil Brodie aka Negative 1 from the Dark Order aka the son of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper.The feels man. 🙂 #WWE #WRESTLEMANIA #WrestleMania39 https://t.co/HEqCTWaO4h

Rhodes would often do this, but this time it was slightly different. The young fan was Brodie Lee's son, otherwise known as Negative 1 by AEW fans. The touching tribute warmed the hearts of fans around the world and exemplifies why so many people love The American Nightmare.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes