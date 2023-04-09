"I'll never forget this moment" - Brodie Lee's (Luke Harper) wife looks back on late star's iconic victory in WWE five years ago

WrestleMania 34 was a big event for many WWE Superstars. Among them was Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), who won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Rowan at the event.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had a memorable match for the WWE Championship at the high-profile show. Styles retained his title, forcing Nakamura to turn heel after the bout. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns to retain his Universal Championship in the main event.

The Bludgeon Brothers (Rowan and Luke Harper) faced off against The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Harper and Rowan put on a great show and won their first SmackDown Tag Team Championship together on April 8, 2018.

Following his big win, Harper celebrated and searched for his family in the crowd. His wife recently took to Twitter to share a photo of him and recall the moment her late husband won the title five years ago.

"5 years ago. I’ll never forget this moment. I didn’t know he was going to win. He was ‘just happy to be a part of this match.’ He got to work his 2 favorite teams with his brother @ErickRedBeard. He won & searched the crowd for us. This was the moment he spotted us," she wrote.

Luke Harper left WWE in December 2019. Soon after, he joined AEW, where he debuted as Brodie Lee. He had a rather successful run in the promotion before a lung issue (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) tragically claimed his life.

Cody Rhodes gave part of his ring gear to Brodie Lee's son at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns battled at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Before the opening bell for the match, Rhodes made a memorable entrance.

He spotted Brodie Lee's son in the crowd, who was present ringside with his mother Amanda and handed his weight belt to the young star. The heartfelt moment was also mentioned by Michael Cole on television.

WWE @WWE



has a special A beautiful story. @CodyRhodes has a special #WrestleMania weight belt for Brodie, son of the late, great Jon Huber. A beautiful story. 💜@CodyRhodes has a special #WrestleMania weight belt for Brodie, son of the late, great Jon Huber. https://t.co/Yahq8iJBno

Rhodes shared a special bond with Brodie Lee when the two worked together in AEW. Since his father's sad passing, Lee's son has been seen in AEW several times.

