AEW name recalls being talked up by Cody Rhodes ahead of match with John Cena

John Cena is without a doubt one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots and a current AEW star recently praised Cena for his professionalism. He also recalled being talked up by Cody Rhodes ahead of his match against John Cena.

The name in question is none other than Shawn Spears. During his second run with WWE, Spears gained popularity as the 'Perfect 10' in NXT. He was also signed to WWE once before from 2006 to 2009, appearing in WWE's developmental territories, OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling) and FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling).

In 2007, Spears won a battle royal to earn a WWE title opportunity with the Champion at that time, John Cena. The Franchise Player then made a trip down to Ohio Valley Wrestling to defend his title against Spears.

Speaking to Colt Cabana on Art of Wrestling, The AEW star reflected on working with John Cena.

"It was the most stressful, ridiculous, perfect storm of what could possibly go wrong. Kentucky Kingdom is an outdoor show. It's a nice stadium, holds 83,000 people. We had an eight-match card, but because there was a severe rainstorm...I think Jerry Lawler was on the show, but me and John would go last. There was a crazy downpour and the matches went from eight to three. John wasn't there yet. The good saving grace was that Cody [Cody Rhodes] talked to John beforehand. John asked him, 'who is this guy, what's he all about?' Cody said some good things. When I ran into John, he said, 'Cody said some good things about you, we'll be good, we'll do this, this, and this,' and then he walked off. 'Okay.' We went out there, it's pouring rain, I went out first, he comes out on a hummer with soldiers walking beside him and the place was deafening. It was crazy.

Spears continued:

If you've ever been in a wrestling ring when it's been wet, I'm assuming most haven't, but it's like ice. When people sweat, people slip, and someone can get really hurt. The fear was, if this guy goes down, it's on my watch. They're going to look at me. To his credit, he is one of the absolute professional athletes on this planet. A lot of people will give John slack about his wrestling ability, say whatever you want about his wrestling ability, he is one of the greatest workers, and there is a difference between working and wrestling, he's one of the greatest workers of all time," H/T:[Fightful]

Former WWE personality opens up about his real life heat with John Cena

Former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. recently opened up about his real life issues with John Cena.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has made few appearances on WWE TV and also guest hosted an episode of Monday Night RAW in August 2009. The veteran was also briefly a part of WWE's creative team, which led to him working with John Cena and Randy Orton.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the Hollywood Star talked about working with John Cena.

"LA Knight versus The Miz with John Cena as the special guest referee. And The Miz roasted this dude better than I have ever roasted him. Although I don't try to roast John. He just didn't like me. And I thought it was funny because I knew he'd end up in Hollywood one day and even said that. And then he's like, 'Hollywood sucks! It's ruining wrestling. You shouldn't even be here, Mr. Hollywood. And I'll be like, 'Yeah, you're a pretty good actor, man. They might come knocking one day.' [Cena said]: 'Well, I'll never go.' Okay, all right. Well, he went [laughs]." [29:17 - 29:53]

