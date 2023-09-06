"You shouldn't even be here" - Former WWE name opens up about real-life heat with John Cena

Hollywood star and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. recently addressed his heat with John Cena.

Over the past two decades, Freddie Prinze Jr. made a few appearances on WWE TV. He even guest-hosted Monday Night RAW in August 2009 and was attacked by Randy Orton. The 47-year-old also briefly joined the Stamford-based company's creative team, during which he worked with several superstars, including John Cena.

During a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the Hollywood star addressed his relationship with The Cenation Leader. He claimed Cena disliked him. The former creative team member also claimed the 16-time world champion vowed never to move to Hollywood.

"LA Knight versus The Miz with John Cena as the special guest referee. And The Miz roasted this dude better than I have ever roasted him. Although I don't try to roast John. He just didn't like me. And I thought it was funny because I knew he'd end up in Hollywood one day and even said that. And then he's like, 'Hollywood sucks! It's ruining wrestling. You shouldn't even be here, Mr. Hollywood. And I'll be like, 'Yeah, you're a pretty good actor, man. They might come knocking one day.' [Cena said]: 'Well, I'll never go.' Okay, all right. Well, he went [laughs]." [29:17 - 29:53]

John Cena recently returned to WWE

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned into a part-time superstar as he has moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. However, he recently returned to the Stamford-based company for seemingly a brief full-time run.

Last Saturday, Cena hosted WWE's Payback premium live event. He also was the special guest referee for LA Knight's match against The Miz. During the bout, he was confronted by both superstars. Nevertheless, he shook Knight's hand after he defeated The Awesome One.

