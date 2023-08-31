The Rock will not return to WWE like John Cena for one major reason, believes business associate

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently opened up about The Rock possibly returning to the Stamford-based company amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

As the Hollywood strikes started, rumors suggested The Rock and John Cena could return to WWE. The Stamford-based company recently announced Cena's return to SmackDown next Friday. He is also scheduled for other shows, including the upcoming Superstar Spectacle in India.

Despite this, Gewirtz, The Rock's close friend and current SVP of Development at his Seven Bucks Productions company, does not believe The Brahma Bull will follow in Cena's footsteps. During an interview with Ten Count, he claimed that in addition to The Rock being busy with several non-acting projects, returning to WWE amid the strikes could hurt his image.

"My mindset is if you're an actor/performer, you know, typically doing TV and movies and that kind of thing, that it's not a great look to then go on WWE and be performing while these strikes are going on. (...) I think from a legal standpoint, I don't think there's anything illegal or anything like that, there isn't," he said. [8:48 - 9:46]

He added:

"So, yeah, I think it's up to the individual what they want to do. And certainly, if things were agreed to months ago, I can see them sticking to it. But yeah, I don't think, again, I haven't talked to The Rock about it or anything like that but I think it's one of those things whereas people are striking and really like fighting the studios for fair pay and all the other things that come with striking, that it's not the greatest look in the world to just go, 'Alright, well, good luck guys, I'm gonna be performing live in the middle of the ring on RAW this Monday,' you know, kind of thing." [10:08 - 10:49]

John Cena had a deal with WWE months ago, believes Brian Gewirtz

While Brian Gewirtz claimed that The Rock's return to the Stamford-based company at this time could hurt his image, he pointed out that John Cena's situation is probably different.

The former WWE writer believes The Leader of the Cenation already had an agreement with the Stamford-based company several months ago.

"If I know WWE, I'm thinking this deal with John Cena, especially if he's booked to wrestle overseas, has been inked to paper a long time ago," he said. [9:07 - 9:23]

