John Cena sends a 12-word message ahead of anticipated WWE in-ring return

John Cena recently sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his scheduled in-ring return at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Cena last competed in April when he lost to Austin Theory in a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39. WWE recently announced that The Cenation Leader would be returning to SmackDown next Friday. Meanwhile, he is also scheduled to appear and wrestle at the Stamford-based company's upcoming Superstar Spectacle event in India. The 46-year-old will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

The Leader of the Cenation recently took to Twitter to send fans a message ahead of his in-ring return, urging them to "get ready for a fun ride."

"Get ready for a fun "ride," @WWEIndia! @WWE is coming next week!"

In addition to Cena's match, only one more bout has been announced for Superstar Spectacle. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Indus Sher.

Expand Tweet

John Cena advertised for more dates following his anticipated return to SmackDown next month. Check out the details here.

Will John Cena have a rap battle with a WWE SmackDown star?

After joining the main roster, John Cena adopted the Doctor of Thuganomics persona. He had several rap battles with top superstars, including Kurt Angle and The Big Show.

While some discussed the possibility of seeing Cena having a battle rap with Hit Row's Top Dolla upon his return, the latter disclosed on Twitter that the 16-time world champion told him he was not interested in rapping anymore.

"Cena told me himself that he doesn’t want to rap anymore AND I’m the best rapper in the world and that I should show y’all that… And I do every Friday on social media. One day I’ll get a chance to on #SmackDown 🔝💵," Dolla wrote.

Expand Tweet

John Cena to feud with red-hot SmackDown star after Payback? Exploring the possibility here.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE