"He doesn't want to" - SmackDown star makes interesting claim about John Cena ahead of WWE return

A 33-year-old superstar has made an interesting claim ahead of John Cena's return on WWE SmackDown.

John Cena will return to WWE this Friday on SmackDown and is also scheduled to appear at Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8th. The legend recently appeared at Money in the Bank on July 1st and hit Grayson Waller with an Attitude Adjustment after he interrupted him.

Top Dolla is a part of the Hit Row faction on SmackDown and is also a rapper. He releases diss tracks about his opponents on social media and has also disclosed that he hopes to be a late-night talk show host following his wrestling career.

He took to Twitter to respond to concern that the company would waste Cena's return on a rap battle with Hit Row. Top Dolla claimed that the 46-year-old has personally told him he does not want to rap anymore and then claimed that he is the best rapper on the planet:

"Cena told me himself that he doesn’t want to rap anymore AND I’m the best rapper in the world and that I should show y’all that… And I do every Friday on social media. One day I’ll get a chance to on #SmackDown 🔝💵," he posted.

Former WWE star EC3 criticizes Austin Theory for not capitalizing on his victory over John Cena

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to retain the United States Championship.

The match was supposed to springboard Theory into new heights of stardom, but the exact opposite happened. After defeating Cena, Theory barely defended the title and seemingly had nothing new to offer the WWE Universe as a character.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE Superstar and current NWA World Champion EC3 criticized Austin Theory for not making himself into a star following his win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39:

"After that promo Austin Theory did after the biggest win of his life against John Cena at WrestleMania, I would strap him, whip him, and beat the living hell out of him because it was dreadful. How can you... you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, worst thing I have ever seen," said EC3. [From 03:02 to 03:26]

Cena remains one of the biggest stars in the industry despite not being around as much as he used to. The legend will be welcomed back by the WWE Universe when he returns this Friday on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for him in the weeks ahead.

