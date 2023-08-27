"Worst thing I have ever seen" - 40-year-old performer blasts WWE Superstar Austin Theory (Exclusive)

WWE veteran EC3 recently stated that Austin Theory's promo following his WrestleMania 39 win over John Cena was incredibly disappointing.

The former US Champion defended his title successfully in the opening match of The Show of Shows against Cena. However, the bout itself was deemed underwhelming by the majority of fans. Even on the subsequent episode of WWE RAW, where Austin Theory confronted and then wrestled Rey Mysterio, the 26-year-old's promo came under the scanner for being lackluster.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned just how disappointed he was with the promo Theory delivered on RAW.

The former WWE star added that since the youngster had defeated a star of John Cena's magnitude at 'Mania, he should have capitalized on the situation. EC3 went as far as to call Austin Theory's promo the "worst thing" he had ever seen.

"After that promo Austin Theory did after the biggest win of his life against John Cena at WrestleMania, I would strap him, whip him, and beat the living hell out of him because it was dreadful. How can you..you just beat John Cena at WrestleMania. I don't know what's written, dude. You just gotta take it, and you gotta run with it. It's a huge win, a huge accolade. You could have made yourself a star, but instead, worst thing I have ever seen," said EC3. [From 03:02 to 03:26]

Check out the full video below:

Austin Theory will challenge Rey Mysterio for the US Title at WWE Payback 2023

Theory's months-long reign with the United States Title ended at the hands of Rey Mysterio in under three minutes on SmackDown's August 11th episode. However, the 26-year-old would get another shot at the gold at Payback 2023.

Austin Theory even tried to interfere during Rey's match against Grayson Waller on SmackDown, but the US Champion still managed to walk away with the win. The WWE Hall of Famer even had some choice words for Theory after the show.

"Austin Theory is the psycho boyfriend who got dumped by the United States title. You know, this United States title is now with a new owner. It's with me and the LWO. So he can't let go," said Rey Mysterio.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Austin Theory will be able to regain the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio come September 2nd.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage