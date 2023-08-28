John Cena advertised for more dates following his anticipated return to WWE SmackDown next month

As the WWE Universe anxiously awaits the return of John Cena, the company has now announced that Leader of the CeNation will be sticking around for a while after.

In a press release, the company has revealed that John Cena is scheduled to be on SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks following his return to WWE TV on September 1st. In addition, the company has also announced that at each episode, The Make-a-Wish Foundation will host families in attendance:

"WWE today announced that John Cena, who returns to Friday Night SmackDown this Friday, September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., will also appear on Friday Night SmackDown for seven consecutive weeks beginning Friday, September 14 at Ball Arena in Denver through the end of October. Tickets are available for purchase via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. The 16-time World Champion will appear on following dates:

Friday, September 1 – Hershey, Pa. – The Giant Center

Friday, September 14 – Denver – Ball Arena

Friday, September 22 – Glendale, Ariz. – Desert Diamond Arena

Friday, September 29 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Friday, October 6 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

Friday, October 13 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Friday, October 20 – San Antonio – AT&T Center

Friday, October 27 – Milwaukee – Fiserv Forum

Throughout his SmackDown return, Cena in partnership with Make-A-Wish will host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in-person. For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE Superstars. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe. As previously announced, Cena will appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacle at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in India on Friday, September 8. For more information on upcoming WWE live events, visit wwe.com/events."

Creative plans for the 16-time World Champion following WWE Superstar Spectacle are not yet clear. Although many have speculated that he could end up facing the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

What is John Cena's next scheduled match in WWE?

As announced yesterday by Sportskeeda via Twitter, John Cena will team up with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in a tag team match against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The match will mark Cena's first time in India since 2006, when he did a promotional tour. More so, it will also be the first time the people of India will be able to see John Cena wrestle live. Given the current state of his in-ring career, it may be the last as well.

Are you excited to see John Cena on SmackDown? Who should he face next? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

