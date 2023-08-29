John Cena to feud with red-hot WWE star after Payback? Exploring the possibility

The news of John Cena making his return to WWE has taken wrestling fans by storm. Originally, it was reported Cena would appear on the September 1 edition of SmackDown and then at the Superstar Spectacle in India. However, it was recently revealed The Cenation Leader would be making seven consecutive appearances on the blue brand.

This development has excited the WWE Universe. After all, it's almost like fans will see John Cena wrestle full-time. While the news certainly brought joy, it has also led to several questions about what Cena will do on the blue brand. Considering his aura, there are many possibilities for the 16-time world champion.

However, the best-case scenario will be a feud with LA Knight. After Knight finishes his ongoing battle with The Miz at Payback, it will be good to see Knight and Cena lock horns. Given the fact Cena will be making seven consecutive appearances, the feud will run long and generate interest.

While wrestling Knight would make Cena's return memorable, it will also help the former, considering he will receive a major push. For months now, fans have been rallying for the 40-year-old to feud with a major star.

Hence, locking horns with The Cenation Leader will help fulfill the wishes of fans and also prepare Knight for the big stage.

WWE Hall of Famer expressed interest in John Cena's comeback

Over the years, John Cena has made a place in the hearts of every wrestling fan. Hence, whenever Cena returns, the crowd goes bonkers. During Cena's last appearance at Money in the Bank, not only did he receive huge reactions from the crowd but also from fellow wrestlers.

The same happened once again now as the 16-time world champion is advertised to make appearances on SmackDown. On Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson expressed her interest in watching Cena make his comeback.

Expressing her happiness, Wilson wrote:

"John Cena just announced he will be appearing for seven consecutive weeks on #SmackDown! Who doesn’t love seeing a @WWE GOAT come back to visit where he came from. I know I’ll be tuning in. Just hope we can SEE him. We you @JohnCena!"

Further, Wilson added to the tweet by combining her and Cena's name:

Like Wilson, several WWE Superstars and fans are interested in seeing Cena make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Considering the stature John Cena has, SmackDown is going to be an exciting watch in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Cena.

