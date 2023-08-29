Female former WWE star shares "couple name" with John Cena

A legendary former WWE Superstar has shared her "couple name" with John Cena on Twitter after posting about how happy she is that he's coming back. With Cena's return coming up in a few weeks, at least WWE legend Torrie Wilson will be paying attention.

John Cena is coming back to WWE for a long run with the SAG strikes continuing. The star is advertised for seven consecutive episodes of SmackDown, which could mean a few interesting storylines for the star before he goes back to acting again. With that being the case, fans are looking forward to his run, and Torrie Wilson is no exception.

The WWE legend took to Twitter to praise Cena's return and at the same time posted her "couple name."

After praising Cena earlier, she added a post script with their couple name.

"p.s. #Jorrie forever 🤪"

The name was their two names joined together, John and Torrie, into a couple name.

During their earlier runs in WWE, at one point, they had been teased together by the company, but eventually, nothing really came of it. Clearly, Wilson has not forgotten and didn't miss the opportunity to reference it in light of Cena's return.

