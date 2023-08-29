WWE legend reacts to John Cena’s upcoming appearances on SmackDown

A WWE legend recently reacted to John Cena's future appearances on SmackDown. The legend in question is Torrie Wilson.

Torrie Wilson is one of the most well-known female superstars to have ever worked for WWE. During the peak of her career, she feuded with some of the top women in the promotion. Although she has since retired from the ring, it appears that she is keeping an eye on all things WWE.

Torrie Wilson recently took to social media to showcase her excitement over John Cena making several appearances on SmackDown in the near future. The former WWE Champion is set to appear on SmackDown this week and will appear for several consecutive episodes of the show.

"John Cena just announced he will be appearing for seven consecutive weeks on #SmackDown! Who doesn’t love seeing a @WWE GOAT come back to visit where he came from. I know I’ll be tuning in. Just hope we can SEE him. We [heart emoji] you @JohnCena!"

Top Dolla makes an interesting claim regarding John Cena

When John Cena first started in WWE, he took on the wildly popular Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick that saw him make use of his brilliant rapping skills.

While Cena has come a long way since then, Top Dolla apparently wants to emulate the star and seemingly become a rapper himself. He has now claimed that Cena called him the "best rapper in the world."

"Cena told me himself that he doesn’t want to rap anymore AND I’m the best rapper in the world and that I should show y’all that… And I do every Friday on social media. One day I’ll get a chance to on #SmackDown 🔝💵," he posted.

Although Cena is advertised for WWE SmackDown this week, there is no confirmation regarding what the plans are for his immediate future.

