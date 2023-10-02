AEW needs to change this right now to compete with WWE, says veteran

AEW's meteoric rise to the top of the wrestling world over the promotion's short lifespan is no small feat. However, many still believe Tony Khan's company has a long way to go before it can compete with WWE. An industry veteran might just have unearthed the missing piece All Elite Wrestling needs.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno was asked whether AEW can compete with WWE right now, to which the veteran said:

"No, it’s not. But I’m hearing that they’re going to get a considerable raise in their TV rights deal. If Tony could use that money to up the production quality on the show, they might be able to compete with [WWE]. Because on a production level, when you talk about, you know, video package production, presentation of the characters – [WWE is] just a lot of money ahead of AEW, and it’s very visual. Like a lot of wrestlers come out in shorts and white T-shirts on the show and everything. And that’s just not gonna-- that should not happen in a company that is trying to compete with WWE." [From 01:25 to 02:03]

While there is obviously more that goes into a well-rounded, high-quality wrestling show than top-level production, that is certainly a major element. Perhaps this could be Tony Khan's key to elevating his product to the next level.

"I think if they put the money into the production and make the visual product look better, then they might be able to compete," added Inferno.[From 02:05 - 02:12]

AEW's production mishaps

AEW has struggled with production mishaps since the promotion's inception in 2019. While these issues have become far less frequent over the years, the odd blunder can still be seen on any given episode of Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision.

The reason for this might boil down to a claim made by Vince Russo. The former WWE writer recently shared that he had heard of Tony Khan's company skipping production meetings before televised events.

While this rumor has not yet been confirmed to be entirely authentic, it could explain some of the behind-the-scenes timing errors that make their way onto the live broadcast.

