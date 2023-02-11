Vince Russo explains why AEW might never be legitimate competition for WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about the competition between AEW and WWE.

Ever since Tony Khan's promotion came into existence in 2019, the debate about whether AEW will eventually surpass WWE in terms of popularity. The All Elite roster is known for having some of the most talented stars in its midst, while the Stamford-based company has a significantly larger audience around the globe.

While the pro-wrestling world is divided on the debate, Vince Russo believes Tony Khan will probably never usurp its biggest rival's position. Speaking on the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive episode of Writing With Russo, the veteran compared AEW to ECW:

"I think they'll always have a niche market. I don't think they will ever go outside of that. Again, a lot of that comes down to Tony Khan. The difference between me and a Triple H and a Tony Khan was I wasn't writing a wrestling show that I enjoyed. It didn't matter whether I liked it or not, it's what 'what does that mass audience want?' Tony Khan is writing a show that Tony Khan is a fan of. If that doesn't change and I don't see it changing, I just always see this being ECW with the only difference being that Tony Khan has the money to keep it going," said Russo. [From 6:40 to 7:30]

You can check out the exclusive video here:

The WWE veteran also spoke about Nick Khan's comments on Tony Khan

The WWE CEO's unusual address of Tony Khan was apparently a bad move, according to Vince Russo.

In the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo talked about how Nick Khan had referred to Tony as a "kid" in an interview. The veteran stated that there was no need to behave that way, explaining that it was beneath the WWE CEO to mock the underdog competition.

Furthermore, the former head writer of WWE also expressed the belief that AEW was probably never going to be a threat to the Stamford-based Promotion.

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 Nick Khan calling Tony Khan a good kid is hilarious, especially considering Nick is not that much older than Tony. Nick Khan calling Tony Khan a good kid is hilarious, especially considering Nick is not that much older than Tony.

As of now, it remains to be seen if AEW has any tricks up its sleeve to gain popularity in the future.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes