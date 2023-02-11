WWE veteran says Nick Khan shouldn't mock Tony Khan as it is "beneath him" (Exclusive)

Nick Khan's recent comments on AEW President Tony Khan is apparently a distasteful move, according to a WWE veteran.

The CEO of the Stamford-based Promotion made headlines last month when he addressed Tony Khan as 'a kid' in an interview with Bill Simmons. While Nick seemed exceedingly respectful of Shahid Khan, his unusual addressal of Tony stuck out as a major part of the interaction.

Speaking on the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive episode of Writing With Russo, Vince Russo spoke about how Nick Khan did not need to act the way he did.

"I don't know why Nick Khan would do that bro. Like that just seems to me, in the position that he's in, it's just kinda so beneath him. Nobody has more fun with Tony Khan than I do, but I am not beneath that. Nick Khan seems to be beneath that. I can't see Vince McMahon acknowledging Tony Khan that way, I don't think Vince would ever do that. I don't know, I don't believe they are a threat to the WWE or anything like that. I just don't know why Nick Khan would go there." (3:05 - 3:55)

Jim Cornette believes the WWE CEO does not take Tony Khan seriously

Nick Khan's comments about Tony Khan are possibly a veiled attempt at dismissing AEW as a competition, according to Jim Cornette.

In an episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, the WWE veteran explained that the Stamford-based Promotion's poor booking in the last few years have been a major reason behind AEW's rise. He further spoke about what Nick Khan's words could possibly imply.

"So I think what Nick Khan is, you know, referring to in very thin veiled threats, is what I am trying to say, that they don't take Tony Khan seriously and they are talking about billions of dollars in a worldwide global business and not."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both the companies.

