"I would give the surprises a breather" - WWE Hall of Famer has interesting advice for AEW's Tony Khan

AEW has had a number of wrestlers making their debut recently in quick succession, including Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, all three of whom debuted at All Out.

Speaking about the slew of debuts on 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said that if he were Tony Khan, he would hold off on the surprises for a bit going forward. However, Bischoff acknowledged that the surprises so far had done their job and helped create an even bigger buzz around AEW:

If I were in Tony Khan’s shoes, I would give the surprises a breather. They’ve done a great job, they’ve gotten tremendous return on their investment. It’s served its purpose beyond expectation in my opinion. But I would give that a rest because when I watch wrestling, when I think about wrestling, when I talk about wrestling, I’m thinking almost exclusively about the business to business side of it. I’m more interested in the business to business side of today’s wrestling industry more than I am in what’s going on in the ring. H/T: WrestlingINC

Eric Bischoff also suggested that AEW needs to hold off Bray Wyatt's rumored debut to January, 2022.

AEW have had a very successful month in September, breaking their pay-per-view buy rate for All Out and then breaking their attendance for Grand Slam at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Could Bray Wyatt make his AEW debut tonight?

Also Read

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will be taking place from Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee. Rumors suggest there is a chance that Bray Wyatt will make his AEW debut tonight, despite his 90-day non-compete clause not being up yet.

EVen if Wyatt doesn't make his AEW debut tonight, he is expected to sign with the promotion soon. As for former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman, it looks like he'll be heading to IMPACT Wrestling.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam