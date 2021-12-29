"I'll kick his butt"- Former WWE Champion teases a match against Andrade in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has teased a match against AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

After finally having all the legal charges dropped against him earlier this month, the 44-year-old wrestler now seems laser-focused on returning to pro wrestling next year.

While he awaits the opportunity, be it from WWE or AEW, Del Rio is wasting no time making a bucket list of potential opponents down the road. One of them is his fellow Mexican mate and AEW star Andrade.

While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling during the UnSKripted podcast, Del Rio was asked whether he would like to team up with Andrade or going up against him. The former Royal Rumble winner explicitly stated that he would kick the AEW star's 'butt' whenever he gets the opportunity to face him.

Del Rio explained that he is a wolf and hasn't built himself to be someone's follower:

"I'll kick his [Andrade El Idolo] butt. I'm a wolf. I lead the pack. I was made to be follow, not to be a follower," said Alberto Del Rio. So he can follow me if he can. I don't know if he'll be able to follow me."

Andrade and Del Rio faced each other earlier this year, but it was a three-way match that included another former WWE star, Carlito. A potential singles match between Del Rio and Andrade with a similar Mexican background would be interesting to watch.

You can check out the entire interview below:

WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling may not be interested in signing Alberto Del Rio

A recent report from Sean Ross Sapp suggested that WWE and IMPACT Wrestling have no interest in signing Del Rio. The journalist also spoke to a close source within AEW, who have also downplayed the possibility of seeing Del Rio in their promotion down the road:

I've spoken with people from WWE, MLW, Impact who say they either have no interest in bringing Del Rio in or would be shocked if it happens. AEW talent I've spoken to say they've never heard him mentioned as even possibly coming in," Sean Ross Sapp said.

Regardless, given Tony Khan's recent trend of hiring former WWE veterans, there's an outside possibility that AEW's head honcho may offer Del Rio a chance to rewrite a new chapter of his pro wrestling career next year.

What do you make of Alberto Del Rio's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

