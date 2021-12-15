"Jeff Hardy could show up"- Wrestling legend makes a bold prediction for AEW Winter is Coming (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently predicted that AEW could pull off a surprise this week by instantly bringing in Jeff Hardy for the upcoming Winter is Coming special.

As we close in towards the end of 2021, there's a massive buzz surrounding whether Tony Khan will bring another big name to a snow-based theme event, similar to last year when Sting set the wrestling world ablaze. While plenty of free agents are biding their time before an opportunity knocks on their door, Bill Apter is keen to see the recent WWE release Jeff Hardy in AEW.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, the wrestling journalist pitched the idea of seeing The Charismatic Enigma perform in a guitar segment this Wednesday. Although Apter is well-aware of Hardy being under a 90-day non-compete clause, he still believes that a wrestler can show up without getting physical:

"Jeff Hardy could show up with a guitar tomorrow night (At AEW Winter is Coming). Right, non-compete in the ring. He could perform up in the AEW Tron. And just ladies and gentlemen, here's tonight's music, Jeff Hardy," Bill Apter said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The WWE Champion is all-praises for the recently-released Jeff Hardy. The WWE Champion is all-praises for the recently-released Jeff Hardy. https://t.co/B3UwQwM520

As interesting as the idea sounds on paper, it is doubtful that the AEW universe would witness any such angle at the Winter is Coming edition tonight. However, one cannot entirely rule out Jeff Hardy's next potential wrestling destination being AEW.

Surprisingly, Matt Hardy has been teasing about a potential reunion between him and his brother if his recent tweets are any indication. But on the flip side, Jeff's health concerns could come into play once he is free to sign anywhere.

It's worth noting that WWE released the 44-year old star citing his refusal to go to rehab following the star's rough outing at a recent live event.

You can check out the entire clip below:

Jim Cornette doesn't want AEW to sign Jeff Hardy

🎄JL Rogue🎄☻ @JL_Rogue Dont turn Jeff Hardy’s release into an AEW vs WWE topic



The man needs help and support right now



My childhood hero 🙏🏽 I hope he gets the help he needs Dont turn Jeff Hardy’s release into an AEW vs WWE topicThe man needs help and support right nowMy childhood hero 🙏🏽 I hope he gets the help he needs https://t.co/Qa12rdiwkH

Jim Cornette recently stated that it would be a 'ridiculous' decision if AEW ends up signing Jeff Hardy right now. Though the wrestling manager knows that The Charismatic Enigma could generate a massive buzz, the star's history of battling addiction could create problems for the company:

"Everyone's thinking, "Ohh, now we are getting the Hardy Boyz reunion. I know everyone is wanting that to happen, and I'm not saying it would be a bad thing, but right now it would be ridiculous. Tony Khan has to realize that short term it would be huge pop, but if you don't address the problem he just had before, is he going to have it in another place?

It would be interesting to see what the next step Jeff Hardy makes, considering that he still has a lot to offer in the pro wrestling business.

What do you make of Bill Apter's prediction? Sound off in the comments section below.

