Matt Hardy drops a major Hardy Boyz reunion hint

It looks like we won't have to wait long for a Hardy Boyz reunion if Matt Hardy's latest tweet is to believe. The AEW star recently teased joining forces with Jeff Hardy soon.

This week, the Charismatic Enigma was shown the door from WWE after having a "rough night" at a WWE Live Event. Moreover, Hardy's refusal to accept WWE's request for rehab also likely played a major role in the promotion's decision to let the veteran performer go.

Though everyone is currently more worried about Jeff Hardy's health, one can expect him to return to the ring soon. Teasing fans about the same, the former WWE Champion's brother, Matt Hardy, recently tweeted, hinting at a highly-awaited Hardy Boyz reunion.

The AEW star tweeted that he was feeling "xtremely" good about the future. For those unaware, The Hardy Boyz are referred to as "Team Xtreme" by many due to their high-risk wrestling style.

Plus, when Hardy Boyz joined forces with Lita in the early 2000s, the trio was collectively called "Team Xtreme." Check out Matt Hardy's tweet here:

"I feel xtremely good about the future," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Both Matt and Jeff Hardy have spoken about a Hardy Boyz reunion in the past

The chatter surrounding a possible Hardy Boyz reunion has kept fans talking since both Jeff and Matt shared their desire to reunite in the past. The AEW veteran stated that he intends to finish his career the same way he started it, alongside his brother as a tag team.

Plus, in an interview last month, Jeff Hardy said that he believes his and Matt's paths could cross soon. Though this reunion could be possible if The Charismatic Enigma joins AEW, it could only come to fruition once Jeff Hardy recovers from his recent setback.

Do you see Jeff and Matt Hardy reuniting to end their careers on a high? Sound off in the comments section below.

