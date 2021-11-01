Photo: Former WWE star Bo Dallas spotted with top AEW star

Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas was spotted recently with AEW veteran and former WWE colleague Matt Hardy.

Dallas was shown the door from WWE in April this year after a 13-year tenure with the company. Bo Dallas was a former RAW Tag Team Champion, alongside Curtis Axel, as part of the B-Team in WWE, apart from his run with the NXT Championship. Since his release, reports have suggested that Dallas has moved on from the wrestling business to venture into real estate.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy shared a picture with the former WWE star who he came across at a recent Fanboy Expo event. Alongside the photo, the AEW star also wrote a caption. Hardy shared his happiness over his chance encounter with Dallas. Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

"It was fantastic to see this great brother, Taylor Rotunda, at @FanboyExpo this weekend!" tweeted Matt Hardy.

While his outside interests, including his YouTube channel, have kept Bo Dallas busy, fans would certainly love to see him back in the squared circle someday. Given that age is also on his side, a return to wrestling cannot be completely ruled out for the former NXT Champion.

Matt Hardy teased Bray Wyatt's potential AEW debut

Interestingly, the legendary tag team specialist also recently shared a bunch of throwback pictures with Bo Dallas' real-life brother, Bray Wyatt.

Since his non-compete clause recently expired, there has been rampant speculation about Wyatt's next destination, with many wanting to see him in AEW. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were briefly associated in WWE as The Deleter of Worlds, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships on one occasion.

Though reports have suggested otherwise, if Wyatt happens to join AEW, a tag team with Hardy could surely please fans of the former Universal Champion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want Bo Dallas to return to wrestling, possibly with AEW? Are you excited to see what his real-life brother does in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Arjun