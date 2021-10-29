Three-time World Champion teases reunion with Bray Wyatt in AEW as non-compete clause nears expiration 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared many throwback photos with former WWE star Bray Wyatt as the latter's non-compete clause reaches its end.

Since his WWE departure in July, there have been numerous speculations about Bray's next move. Wyatt recently hyped up his imminent return to the industry with a short but effective message.

Bray Wyatt's former tag team partner, Matt Hardy, has now dropped a notable hint about their possible reunion in AEW. The veteran performer shared multiple pictures of the two, collectively known as The Deleters Of Worlds, as RAW Tag Team Champions from 2018.

Hardy also captioned the photos, reminding fans that Wyatt's non-compete clause ends in a few hours. Check out the AEW star's post here:

Wyatt and Hardy displayed great chemistry in WWE, though their association was short-lived. Fans will surely rejoice if the two join hands in AEW, granted the former WWE Champion makes his way to the promotion.

Bray Wyatt could end up in either IMPACT Wrestling or AEW

There's no arguing that Wyatt is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling today. While his rumored AEW debut didn't transpire, Tony Khan noted he would talk to Bray Wyatt "at the right time and place."

Apart from teaming up with Matt Hardy, the former Universal Champion also seems like a natural fit to lead The Dark Order in the company.

He's also been linked to joining IMPACT Wrestling, with the company's higher-ups reportedly trying to reach out to Wyatt. Given the promotion has an affinity for supernatural characters, he could be a terrific addition to their roster. He could exercise his creative freedom by coming up with new storylines and characters.

Do you see Bray Wyatt joining IMPACT Wrestling or AEW? Do you see him making his way back to WWE sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

