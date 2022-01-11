"I don't expect people to see MJF in WWE" - WCW legend on the possibility of AEW and WWE swapping talent 

Booker T recently spoke about AEW and WWE possibly swapping talents, given that the latter is finally breaking through the "Forbidden Door."

A few days back, it was revealed that reigning Knockouts Champion Mickie James would participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Plus, a report emerged yesterday, according to which WWE might bring back male talent from other promotions to participate in the Men's Rumble match.

Brad Gilmore @bradgilmore

youtu.be/JOlrEm3xlfE Forbidden Royal Rumble Door, Sasha Banks, NXT Releases and AEW News (Hall of Fame #286) Forbidden Royal Rumble Door, Sasha Banks, NXT Releases and AEW News (Hall of Fame #286)youtu.be/JOlrEm3xlfE

Booker T shared his views on the talent trade while speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame. He feels that Tony Khan's company and WWE won't swap talents since the former projects itself as the latter's biggest competitor.

But Booker T believes that the two companies could come together for other projects, which they reportedly are, but not trade talents. He added that fans shouldn't expect someone like MJF to show up in WWE anytime soon.

"I don't foresee that happening, with a company like AEW, just because they, right now, are claiming to be the WCW to WWE at this point. It's not about working with each other, sharing stuff from the archives that can be done, but as far as swapping talent for Royal Rumble, I don't see that happening in the near future at all. I can see free agents doing some stuff, but not the All Elite Wrestling guys. I don't expect people to see MJF in WWE anytime soon," Booker T said.

Booker T thinks AEW's Chris Jericho could be booed if he appears at Royal Rumble

The former WCW Champion is against the idea of any talent from All Elite Wrestling appearing in the Royal Rumble match as they could get booed.

Booker T added that ever a legend like Chris Jericho might be negatively received by the hardcore WWE fans in attendance.

"Let's think about this for a second - Jericho's a** may be even booed out of the building, coming into a WWE arena. We don't know what would happen. We do not know what's going to happen if something like that was to happen right now. I would not want to test the waters on something like that right now, me personally," said Booker T.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough. Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.

Whether or not any AEW stars show up in WWE, it's safe to assume Vince McMahon being open to collaboration would provide a massive boost to the wrestling business as a whole.

Do you agree with Booker T's take on the wrestling "Forbidden Door?" Sound off in the comments section below.

