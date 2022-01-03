"Beat the sh*t out of a cult leader" - Top AEW star puts Malakai Black on notice

Brian Pillman Jr. recently took to Twitter to send a heated message to his on-screen rival Malakai Black.

Black and Pillman Jr. have been engaged in a bitter rivalry for several weeks. The former NXT Champion initiated the feud after he spit black mist into Julia Hart's eyes. Black then defeated Griff Garrison during the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite last month.

After seeing his stablemates get torn apart, Brian Pillman Jr. is now eyeing revenge against The House of Black. The two stars will square off against each other for the first time on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the buzzworthy clash, Brian Pillman Jr. tweeted that he would beat the "cult leader" on Wednesday. You can check out his tweet below.

"Let’s go beat the sh*t out of a cult leader!!!" Brian Pillman Jr. wrote.

That said, it will be interesting to see how their impending bout pans out. Malakai Black has been teasing multiple additions to his House of Black faction. The 36-year old star has posted cryptic Instagram posts, which have led many fans to believe that Black will bring some of his stablemates to AEW in the near future.

As per previous reports, Black's tag team partner, Brody King, is presently speculated to be the first of multiple additions to his faction. The prospect of seeing the reigning PWG World Tag Team Champions together on AEW programming has already sent fans into a frenzy.

AEW star Malakai Black has recently expressed his desire to face Orange Cassidy

AllEliteLeo_63 @AllEliteLiam63 On a scale of one to yes how much do you want to see orange Cassidy vs MalaKai Black? @PeteQuinnell On a scale of one to yes how much do you want to see orange Cassidy vs MalaKai Black? @PeteQuinnell https://t.co/IynunS1pWj

Malakai Black's rivalry with the Varsity Blonds is a clash of distinct personalities. Likewise, during a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Black pitched the idea of facing Orange Cassidy down the road. The former WWE Superstar explained that the strangest feuds can produce the most compelling content.

“As strange as this matchup may sound, but I think the strangest, sometimes, like the more interesting it becomes, how would we find a way to have myself compete against Orange Cassidy?" Malakai Black said. "That’s when it becomes interesting for me. And matchup doesn’t always necessarily mean we have to figure out [how] to go 25 minutes." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Once Black finishes up his rivalry with the Varsity Blonds, it'd be fascinating to see him feud with a comical character like Cassidy.

