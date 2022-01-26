×
"Huge fan" - AEW star sends a message to WWE Superstar Paige

Now that&#039;s an interesting choice of words (Pic Source: WWE)
Now that's an interesting choice of words (Pic Source: WWE)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified Jan 26, 2022 05:44 PM IST
News

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige was praised on Twitter by AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in response to a tweet by Paige.

Britt Baker has wowed audiences since she became the AEW Women's Champion. Her run as a heel has made her a legitimate top draw in the company, earning praise from all corners, including Paige. In response to her tweet, Baker tweeted out that she was a big fan of Paige.

I love @RealPaigeWWE 😍😍😍 HUGE fan twitter.com/realpaigewwe/s…

It's interesting to see how Britt Baker has acknowledged Paige's contributions to the industry. Moreover, having two superstars from WWE and AEW interact is always fun for fans to see, with some even speculating about a match between the two in the future.

Britt Baker says Adam Cole always wanted to be in AEW

Old Klingon proverb says revenge is a dish best served cold, and Wednesday will be a cold night at the beach in Cleveland for @AdamColePro vs @orangecassidy in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, this WEDNESDAY 1/26 on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak @ 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/3OlnjG4feh

Britt Baker has certainly been enjoying sharing screentime and ring-time with her boyfriend Adam Cole. In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes' Kenny McIntosh, Baker felt that Cole always wanted to come to AEW.

"He knew what AEW was about because when we live together and he hears me talk about it all the time,'' Baker said. ''He knew how much fun it was. I think, deep down, he always wanted to come to AEW, he just needed to get his ducks in a row and make a decision. And I can tell you now, I definitely don’t think he regrets it.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Last week, the pair were in a mixed-tag match on Dynamite, which saw Baker being sent through a table when Orange Cassidy inadvertently knocked her down from the top rope.

This angered Cole, who will now get to take his 'revenge' on Cassidy when the pair meet in an unsanctioned 'Lights Out' match this week on Dynamite. How will this match go down? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
