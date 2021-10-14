"I'm super stoked she's doing it" - CM Punk on AJ Lee's return to pro-wrestling 

CM Punk recently opened up about his wife, AJ Lee, rejoining the wrestling business as an Executive Producer for Women of Wrestling (WOW).

Lee, who now goes by her real name, April Mendez, was recently announced to join the all-female company. Additionally, AJ Lee will also provide commentary for WOW, though she has no plans to lace up her wrestling boots again. This marks the former WWE star's return to the business for the first time since 2015.

Lee's husband, CM Punk, recently discussed her return to wrestling on the My Mom's Basement podcast. The Straight Edge Superstar revealed that his choice of joining AEW had no bearing on AJ Lee's decision to make a comeback to the industry.

CM Punk explained that since Lee's WOW duties involve writing and producing, she lapped onto the opportunity as her physical well-being was not at stake.

"I don’t want to put words in her mouth, but I think that’s just a happy coincidence. I think it was more, you know. So I’ll go ahead. “They (Lee and Jeanie Buss) had a great conversation and Jeanie was just, you know, trying to kickstart WOW and it really just kind of fit into the stuff that April’s doing: writing, producing. So it really was just an idea presented to her that I think opened her up to, ‘Oh, shit. This is actually perfect. I can help the next generation of female wrestlers, with the creative side of stuff and I don’t have to get concussed.’ Like it’s excellent, so it really fits what she’s doing in her wheelhouse. I’m super stoked she’s doing it.” said CM Punk (H/T - Ewrestlingnews)

CM Punk recently revealed if AJ Lee would ever return as an in-ring competitor

In an interview last month, CM Punk spoke at length about AJ Lee's absence from in-ring competition and whether he expects her to get back into the squared circle. The former WWE Champion said that, as much as he would love to see Lee wrestle, it's unlikely she would compete again due to her neck issues.

Punk also added that AJ Lee has a busy schedule, including writing books and scripts and some other projects in the pipeline.

It now remains to be seen if Lee's return to wrestling with WOW could somehow pave the way for her to make a comeback to in-ring competition sometime down the line.

