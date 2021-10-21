AEW personality slams top WWE Executive for wanting Adam Cole to get a haircut

On-screen manager of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Don Callis, took a major shot at top WWE Executive Bruce Prichard.

Callis' dig was directed at the veteran employee for reportedly wanting current AEW Star Adam Cole to get a haircut on WWE's main roster.

Out of the many pitches made by WWE's creative team, the idea of Cole getting a haircut and serving as Keith Lee's on-screen manager perplexed fans.

Taking to Twitter, Don Callis addressed the same and took a massive dig at WWE's Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.

Check out the tweet below:

Though Adam Cole had a high-level secret meeting with Vince McMahon about his possible move to WWE's main roster, things didn't pan out as expected. The former NXT Champion left the company in August 2021 after his month-long contract extension expired.

Cole also revealed that fears of a character change on the main roster was one of the reasons that prompted him to depart WWE. The Panama City Playboy went on to debut for AEW at All Out 2021.

MJF recently referenced Bruce Prichard on AEW Dynamite

On the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF namedropped Bruce Prichard, saying he has the WWE Executive's number on speed dial. As expected, this created a lot of buzz in the wrestling world.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp MJF says he's got Bruce Prichard on speed dial MJF says he's got Bruce Prichard on speed dial

Speaking on his podcast, Grilling JR, veteran AEW broadcaster Jim Ross stated that there could be more to MJF mentioning Prichard on live television. JR thinks it's part of an elaborate storyline, and fans will have to wait to see how things pan out in the coming days.

That said, there has been no follow-up on it, and it seems unlikely there's anything more to MJF namedropping Prichard.

Also Read

What do you make of AEW manager Don Callis taking a shot at Bruce Prichard? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo reveals what brought Sting back to the ring right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh